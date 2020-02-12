High School Students Start Food and Hygiene Pantry for Kids in Need
Two high school seniors wanted to help some of their classmates that were less fortunate so they had an idea. They started a project that will continue for years to come. They opened the Bronco Food and Hygiene Pantry at their high school.
It’s stocked with personal items and healthy food to help any students in need. They got donations of food, money and gift cards and then they filled the shelves with items that were needed. The pantry is in the school’s counseling center and any student can stop by and pick up what they need either before, during or after school, no questions asked. The two seniors are even coming up with basic recipes so that those choosing items will know what to grab to make a healthy meal at home.