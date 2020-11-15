High Wind Alerts for Sunday: Be Careful
We are going to see a very blustery Sunday along with some rain as well. The rain will come to an end later in the day as temperatures begin to fall.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our area. High Wind Warnings have been issued along the lakeshore:
WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
WHERE…Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central and northeast Ohio.
WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RECOMMENDED ACTIONS
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.