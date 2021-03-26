      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

High Wind Warning Up, Power Outages Already

Mar 26, 2021 @ 5:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire area including Stark County until 3 p.m.

Wind gusts had already been recorded to 50 and 60 miles an hour in western Ohio.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Doll says we can expect the same thing here, mainly this morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., there were already major power outages in Summit and Wayne Counties.

It’s the usual advice: stay away from windows when it is windy, and don’t touch downed power lines.

