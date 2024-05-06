Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Highlights From Tom Brady’s “Roast”

May 6, 2024 11:36AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Netflix streamed “The Greatest Roast of All Time” honoring Tom Brady with lots of comedians and celebrities taking shots.

Kevin Hart was the host and even got legendary coaches Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick to take a shot together!  Kim Kardashian was among those making remarks: “I think it’s so great, the way that you’re showing everyone that even after winning seven Super Bowls, you can still have a midlife crisis.”  No topic was off limits, so that meant yes, his divorce from Gisele Bunchen was brought up!

Popular Posts

1

Jelly Roll begs for a role on his favorite TV show: “Please call me”
2

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
3

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
4

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
5

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”