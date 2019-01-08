Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

(WHBC) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Uniontown.

The Canton post of the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened around 6:30 Monday night on Cleveland Avenue NW north of Lake Center Street.

Investigators say Billy Ervin, 61, of Uniontown, was driving a car northbound on Cleveland Avenue when he crashed into the back of a dump truck waiting to turn left into a private driveway.

Ervin was pronounced dead the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the dump truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Cleveland Avenue was shut down for several hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.