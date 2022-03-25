History, Legacies Come Together at McKinley Museum Event
CANTON, Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a great deal of Canton history to be found at the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum and the nearby Westlawn Cemetery.
That’s where names like Timken and Hoover can be found.
The Canton Cemetery Association and the company Next LLC want your remaining history to go well too.
So they’re playing host to a Preserving Legacies event at 1 p.m. Friday at the museum.
Refreshments and a free tour of the museum are included.
They’d like you to register in advance.
They say you should call 330-494-0641 or email [email protected] to register.
Joe Potelciki with Next LLC says it’s not a sales presentation.