History Made: Jared Leto Climbs The Outside Of The Empire State Building

Actor Jared Leto made history November 9th as the first person to LEGALLY climb to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City. He started out on the 86th floor and 30 minutes later made it to the 104th floor. He was nearly 1,300 feet in the air.

What was that like? He told the Today show: “I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth,” “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be.” “Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp.”‘

He did have bloody hands after the excursion but it was #worthit. He said, “It’s incredible … To watch the sun rise overlooking the city that’s meant so much to me,” “Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true.”