History was Made with First Royal Same-Sex Wedding

It seems like the Royals have had a lot of reasons to celebrate these past couple years! Adding another happy day to the list, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten, married James Coyle last Saturday. This makes them the first same-sex couple of the royal family to tie the knot! James’s ex-wife, Penny, was the one to give him away at the altar. An idea that James’s three daughters, whom he had with Penny, came up with. Ivar also shared a picture of their dog, Rosie, who participated in the wedding as well!