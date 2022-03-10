      Weather Alert

Hit-Skip Driver in Wheelchair Traffic Death Still Sought

Mar 10, 2022 @ 5:12am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department continues looking for the driver who ran down a 66-year-old wheelchair-bound man.

Horace Jones of Canton was killed along Market Avenue N in Canton nearly one month ago.

His was the only fatal accident last month in Stark County, according to statistics released from the county sheriff’s Safe Communities organization.

Stark County Safe Communities says that crash was one of 595 last month, most minor.

But there were 25 OVI-related accidents and 11 involving distracted driving.

Of the four traffic fatalities in the county for the year, three were killed in the city.

Popular Posts
More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama
Cast Of ‘The Batman’ Talk Fan Theories
Justin Timberlake posts 40th birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel: “I celebrate you every day”
Disney+ Will Introduce A Cheaper Subscription W/ Commercials
Ed Sheeran and co-writers facing copyright lawsuit over “Shape of You”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On