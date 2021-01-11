      Weather Alert

Hit Skip Victim Dies, Canton Police Continue Looking for Suspect Vehicle

Jan 11, 2021 @ 4:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 84-year-old Canton woman struck by an SUV near her 12th Street NW home Tuesday night has died.

A family member tells the Repository that Delores Olson suffered massive head injuries from the crash, which occurred about halfway between Fulton and McKinley on 12th Street.

Canton police continue looking for a dark-colored Ford Explorer which left the scene of the accident.

It’s a model year 2001 through 2004 Explorer, with damage to the right front headlight lens.

