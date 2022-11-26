Hoban Ends Massillon’s Season Again

For the third time in the last five years Akron Hoban has ended Massillon’s playoff run, this time in the Division 2 state semi-finals, beating the Tigers 41-20 at InfoCision stadium at the University of Akron.

The Knights, jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on 2 touchdown passes from quarterback JacQai Long and never gave up the lead. Long’s first td pass went to Deon Rogers for 50 yards and his second td toss was a 64 yarder to a wide open #2 Jayvian Crable.

Massillon twice made it a one score game, but each time the Cats got close, Hoban answered back with a score of their own.

They did so mostly thanks to the running of Ohio’s Mr. Football finalist, #32 Lamar Sperling. The 5’10, 190 pound senior carried the ball 38 times for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns. he now has rushed for 3,626 yards and 55 touchdowns this season.

Willtrell Hartson led Massillon on offense, scoring twice, once on the ground and once in the air.

Nate Moore’s Tigers finish the season at (12-2). Their previously losses to Hoban in the playoffs happened in 2018 and 2020 in state championship games.

With the win, the Knights improved to (14-1) and will now play Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night, December 1st at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium for the D-2 state title. It’s their 7th title game appearance under the leadership of head coach Tim Tyrrell. They are (5-1) in those games, with their only loss occurring last year to Winton Woods 21-10.