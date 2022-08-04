Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal Coming This Fall

Kellogg’s is releasing a special cereal in conjunction with the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+.

The company said, “Oh, look, another glorious morning to enjoy Kellogg’s latest collaboration, this time bringing a spooky twist to breakfast ahead of the highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 streaming only on Disney+ on September 30th. Hop on your broomsticks and grab your spoons because this fall, fans can celebrate the Sanderson Sisters at breakfast with NEW Kellogg’s Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellogg’s (@kelloggsus)

The breakfast treat features mixed berry flavors with purple, orange, and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters’ robes.”

What’s the best cereal?