‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Tops at the Box Office
After being first released over three decades ago, the film Hocus Pocus has put a spell on moviegoers and is sitting at the top of the box office. This weekend, the film that stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as witches raked in over $1 million over the weekend. This run of the film puts it in front of newer movies like Tenet and New Mutants. Another movie from back in the day The Empire Strikes Back also did well during its box office re-release. How many times have you seen Hocus Pocus? Why haven’t you gone back to movie theaters yet?