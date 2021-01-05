HOF Announces 15 Modern-Era Finalists For Class of 2021
The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 is comprised of six individuals who are finalists for the first time, including four first-year eligible players: defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning and cornerback/safety Charles Woodson. Two others — cornerback/safety Ronde Barber and linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. — have been eligible for the Hall of Fame previously, but this year marks their first time as finalists.
The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets virtually January 19, 2021. The full committee will elect up to five Modern-Era Players, who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2021. Voting on each will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide the Modern-Era Player Finalists.
The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists on Nov. 24.
The 2021 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams:
-
Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
-
Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
-
LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
-
Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals
-
Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
-
Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions
-
John Lynch, Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
-
Peyton Manning, Quarterback – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserve 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos
-
Clay Matthews Jr., Linebacker – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons
-
Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
-
Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
-
Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
-
Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
-
Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers