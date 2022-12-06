HOF Village Breaks Ground for Water Park, Onsite Hotel

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A groundbreaking Monday for the indoor water park and hotel at the Hall of Fame Village, with construction on the water park underway.

The 147,000 square foot park will feature thrill rides like a slide tower, also swim-up bars and giant TV screens.

The $100 million project includes a Hilton Tapestry hotel with 180 rooms and ten suites, connected to the park.

The hope is to have both facilities open in 2024.