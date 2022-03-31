      Weather Alert

HOF Village Bringing Athletic Leagues from SportsDome to ‘Center for Performance’

Mar 31, 2022 @ 2:49pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More local athletes will be spending time at the Hall of Fame Village.

That’s now that the village has finalized a partnership with the SportsDome in Jackson Township.

The deal moves all their sports activities to the under-construction Center for Performance in Canton after the Spring sports season.

The 30-year-old SportsDome will then cease operations, according to the village.

The new facility is to open in July.

