HOF Village CEO: They Have a Good Plan Now
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They have a good plan now.
Hall of Fame Village CEO Mike Crawford tells our Pam Cook that the original plan for the village was a little too ambitious, but they’re on the right track now.
Crawford says they know they need to establish credibility.
He says the best evidence that this new organization can get things done will be the reopening of the downtown DoubleTree hotel.
They have broken ground on the Constellation Center for Excellence facility next to Tom Benson Stadium.
