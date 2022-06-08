      Weather Alert

HOFV and USFL: Trace Adkins Performs Between Two Playoff Games

Jun 8, 2022 @ 7:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s an incentive to check out the USFL semi-final playoff games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25.

Country music star Trace Adkins will perform between the first and second game, according to the Hall of Fame Village.

And they stress that tickets starting at $15 include the two games and the concert.

The games will be nationally broadcast: one on NBC, and the other on Fox.

The championship game is the following Sunday at Tom Benson.

