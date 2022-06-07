HOFV: Canton Getting Minor League Football Franchise
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A minor league football team is coming to Canton this Fall.
Major League Football will field four teams in its inaugural year, including the Ohio Force in Canton.
The team will play its home games at Tom Benson Stadium, according to the Hall of Fame Village.
Virginia Beach also has a team.
The remaining markets are still to be named.
The league is proposed as a developmental league for the NFL.
Bill Conley, who spent 17 years with the Buckeyes, will coach the local team.
The Village says it’s excited to be part of this new venture.