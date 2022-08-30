Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

HOFV Seeks Reverse Stock Split

August 30, 2022 6:14AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Village wants to make its stock price more attractive, so the company is asking shareholders for permission to do a reverse stock split.

The move would turn 10 shares into one, for example.

the Plain Dealer says the possibilities go from 10-to-1 to 25-to-1.

Shareholders would own the same percentage of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ notified the Village in May that it could be delisted from the exchange for a stock price below a dollar.

The stock was at a dollar Friday, but then dropped below that.

Popular Posts

1

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs
2

Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively His “Best Friend” As 10th Anniversary Approaches
3

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
4

Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor
5

AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John