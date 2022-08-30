HOFV Seeks Reverse Stock Split

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Village wants to make its stock price more attractive, so the company is asking shareholders for permission to do a reverse stock split.

The move would turn 10 shares into one, for example.

the Plain Dealer says the possibilities go from 10-to-1 to 25-to-1.

Shareholders would own the same percentage of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ notified the Village in May that it could be delisted from the exchange for a stock price below a dollar.

The stock was at a dollar Friday, but then dropped below that.