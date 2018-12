The holidays are only 11 days away, and I know it’s stressful as it is. The last thing you want is for your packages not to arrive on time.

Heres some key shipping and ordering deadlines you want to make to ensure your gifts arrive by the 25th!

USPS First Class and Priority Mail: Dec. 20

USPS Priority Express Mail: Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 21;

Fedex Overnight: Dec. 21;

Amazon standard shipping: Dec. 17;

Amazon Two-Day Prime shipping: Dec. 22;

Amazon One-Day shipping: Dec. 23;

More deadlines here…