Hollywood Icon Raquel Welch Passes At 82

Hollywood icon from the 60s and 70s, Raquel Welch, passed away after a brief illness at 82. Welch is best known for her breakout role in Fantastic Voyage (1966), and One Million Years B.C. that really put her on the map with her skimpy two-piece deerskin bikini. That look became a best-selling poster and launched her sex symbol status around the world.

In the 70s, Welch became a bona fide movie star alongside Burt Reynolds in the Fuzz (1972), and in a roller derby movie called Kansas City Bomber (1972). In 1973, Welch won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Three Musketeers. You also saw her opposite Reese Witherspoon in 2001’s Legally Blonde. She was last seen on film in 2017’s How To Be A Latin Lover.