Holmes County Group: 12 Remaining Hostages Freed

Dec 17, 2021 @ 4:23am

BERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The remaining 12 missionaries held captive in Haiti have been released after being in captivity for two months.

That’s according to the Holmes County group that sponsored their trip to the country.

There’s no information on how they were released.

Christian Aid Ministries says they are safe and will provide more information on the 17 men, women and children later.

Five of the 17 held captive had been freed earlier.

