Home Invasion Suspects Sought

(WHBC) – Authorities in Summit County say some home invasion suspects identified themselves as police officers as they burst into the home.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a residence on Ponciana Drive in Coventry Township on the night of January 6th to investigate a robbery.

A woman told the deputies that she was home alone when three armed people kicked open the back door, broke windows and entered the house.

As the suspects entered the house they yelled “police”, according to the woman.

The suspects were not dressed as police officers.

She says she fled in fear out of the front door.

She told investigators that she saw three black males leave the house through the front door and get into a vehicle.

She says they stole cash.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects has been identified as Paris Dean Timmons, 27, of Akron.

An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated robbery has been issued, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office or the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.