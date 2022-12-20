Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

December 20, 2022 5:22AM EST
Share
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder.

That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September.

Anthony Carr was arraigned on the new charges on Monday.

His bond was set at a million dollars.

Canton police say Carr set a fire at a five-unit apartment house in the 900 block of Raff Road, killing 71-year-old Patrick Murphy.

Popular Posts

1

8th Grader Hits Full Court Buzzer Beater For The Win!
2

SantaCon Comes To Massillon
3

Pharrell’s “Happy” Is Literally The “Happiest” Song
4

Tour Downtown Canton In 1986
5

Military Dad Surprises His Daughter And Dog