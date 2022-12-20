Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder.

That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September.

Anthony Carr was arraigned on the new charges on Monday.

His bond was set at a million dollars.

Canton police say Carr set a fire at a five-unit apartment house in the 900 block of Raff Road, killing 71-year-old Patrick Murphy.