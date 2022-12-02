Homrighausen Attorneys Ask Court to Set Aside 2 Verdicts

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorneys for suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen have asked the trial court in his ‘theft in office’ case to set aside that verdict and his conviction for ‘dereliction of duty’.

Homrighausen is to be sentenced next month on the six counts he was found guilty of last month.

His attorneys say there was no evidence provided to indicate Homrighausen received funds which he was required to deposit.

He’s accused of pocketing money from weddings he officiated at.

The theft charge is the only felony, which prevents him from retaining his job or running for public office again.