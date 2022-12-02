Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Homrighausen Attorneys Ask Court to Set Aside 2 Verdicts

December 2, 2022 4:28AM EST
Share
Homrighausen Attorneys Ask Court to Set Aside 2 Verdicts

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorneys for suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen have asked the trial court in his ‘theft in office’ case to set aside that verdict and his conviction for ‘dereliction of duty’.

Homrighausen is to be sentenced next month on the six counts he was found guilty of last month.

His attorneys say there was no evidence provided to indicate Homrighausen received funds which he was required to deposit.

He’s accused of pocketing money from weddings he officiated at.

The theft charge is the only felony, which prevents him from retaining his job or running for public office again.

Popular Posts

1

This Kid Is An Instant Legend Driving a Pink Toy Jeep To The Store
2

Dad Hilariously Celebrates Getting Taylor Swift Tickets
3

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest Expanding To Disneyland
4

The Significance Of The 2022 Massillon Tigers Football Season
5

Taylor Swift Responds To Tour Ticket Sales Debacle