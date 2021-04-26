      Weather Alert

Hoover Grad Shot at Central Michigan University Off-Campus Party

Apr 26, 2021 @ 4:51am

ISABELLA COUNTY, Michigan (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hoover grad and Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller was one of two men shot at an off-campus party over the weekend.

The 20-year-old Keller was in serious condition initially, but said to be recovering on Sunday.

Local police say someone went to a vehicle during a fight and grabbed a gun.

The other victim was a 23-year-old Central Michigan senior.

Keller had just transferred after initially attending the University of Cincinnati after graduation.

