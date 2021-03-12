      Weather Alert

Hoping for New Beginning: Commissioners Want to Restart Voting Machine Conversations

Mar 12, 2021 @ 6:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word from the Stark County Board of Elections, but county commissioners say they want to work with the board in purchasing new voting machines.

This, after commissioners unanimously voted on Wednesday to reject a recommendation to buy new Dominion machines.

Commissioners pointed to integrity of the company, cost of the equipment, and transparency issues with the process.

No word from the board on what their next move is.

It could be in court.

