Hospital Administrators: Fewer Beds, More Sick Caregivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not very many beds, and even fewer caregivers to attend to the needs of those in those beds.
That’s the situation in hospitals across northern Ohio and the state.
Dr Robert Wylie with the Cleveland Clinic says he had 970 caregivers out Monday in his system.
The state had over 4300 patients being actively treated for COVID-19 in hospitals on Monday, a 59-percent increase from two weeks ago, with over a thousand people in the ICU.
Patients are being transferred among hospital systems where needed.