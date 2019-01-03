Hospital Resident Fired For Anti-Semitic Tweets

(ONN) – A Cleveland doctor is out of a job after posting anti-Semitic statements on Twitter.

Lara Kollab, 27, worked at the Cleveland Clinic from July to September of last year before the investigation into her tweets began.

Screenshots of her tweets from as far back as 2012 show her posting things like “I’ll purposely give all the Jews the wrong meds.”

And another post says she’ll dress up like a Jew for Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic says it took immediate action after learning about the posts.

Kollab has not commented.