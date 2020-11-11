Hospital Workers Win $6 Million In Lottery
A group of Canadian hospital workers got quite the Halloween surprise – a lottery ticket worth $6 million. The four friends, who work at a hospital in British Columbia, have been playing the lottery for over a year using their birthdays and anniversaries for their numbers.
Heewan Choi, the “team captain”, says she first thought the ticket was worth $6,000 – until she looked closer and saw a few more zeroes. So what will they do with the money? At least one plans to donate part of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation. In case you’re wondering, $6 million in Canadian dollars translates to about $4.5 million USD. Do you have a ‘system’ for playing the lottery? What’s the most you’ve ever won?