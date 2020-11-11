      Weather Alert

Hospital Workers Win $6 Million In Lottery

Nov 11, 2020 @ 2:57pm
hospital workers walking down hallway

A group of Canadian hospital workers got quite the Halloween surprise – a lottery ticket worth $6 million. The four friends, who work at a hospital in British Columbia, have been playing the lottery for over a year using their birthdays and anniversaries for their numbers.

Heewan Choi, the “team captain”, says she first thought the ticket was worth $6,000 – until she looked closer and saw a few more zeroes. So what will they do with the money?  At least one plans to donate part of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation. In case you’re wondering, $6 million in Canadian dollars translates to about $4.5 million USD. Do you have a ‘system’ for playing the lottery?  What’s the most you’ve ever won?

Popular Posts
person carrying rolls of toilet paper in store
Stores Prepare For Another Toilet Paper Shortage
Al Roker
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
christmas tree with gifts in living room
App Lets Shoppers Try Out Christmas Trees Before Buying
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' Message To All Women
man and woman driving in a car
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Testing The Lengths We Go To For Love