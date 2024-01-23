Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Hot Mess Express”: Moms Helping Other Moms

January 23, 2024 10:21AM EST
Jen Hamilton is a mom who KNOWS what’s like to be in the trenches. To have your house and laundry become a “hot mess” and feel overwhelmed. That was the inspiration behind starting the “Hot Mess Express” Facebook group in 2021. It’s moms volunteering to help overwhelmed moms with getting the house back in order. They’ll do dishes, laundry, pick up around the house…it’s a village for moms who need a little help.

And now there are chapters all around the country!

