Hot on Wednesday, On Lookout for Storms Friday Night

GREEN, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – We nearly set a temperature record at the Akron Canton Airport on Wednesday.
The high was 93 degrees.
The record for the date September 11 was 94 set in 1931.
Winds from a severe thunderstorm in Summit and Portage Counties Wednesday afternoon knocked a portion of an air conditioner off the top of a building on Grant Street in Akron, according to a report to the National Weather Service.
No injuries were reported.
AccuWeather advises we could be in for some strong thunderstorms on Friday night.