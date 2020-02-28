Hotel Allows Guests to Foster Shelter Dogs During Their Stay and Adopt Them
Home2 Suites in Mississippi is helping dogs find their forever home. The hotel specializes in long-term stays. The hotel has partnered with the local humane society and takes in a shelter dog one at a time and they foster the dog for a while. Guests are allowed to walk, feed and babysit the dog while they are staying at the hotel. Since many of their guests stay with them for months at a time they get very attached to the dog.
If the guests get very attached to the dogs they can adopt them. The hotel has found that the dogs really make it feel like home for the guests and many fall in love with the dogs. When one dog gets adopted they take in another dog from the shelter.
The program was launched in 2018 and since then 60 dogs have found their forever home.