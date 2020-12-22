      Weather Alert

House Approves $900B COVID Relief Bill

Dec 22, 2020 @ 12:54am

In a 359-53 vote, the House of Representatives approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill Monday evening. The legislation, which promises $600 payments for most Americans, has been sent to the Senate.

Majority Leader Mitch O’Connell has already said he expects the Senate to also approve the bill before it wraps up its session. The nearly 6,000-page bill also includes an extra $300 a week for unemployment claims, $300 billion for small businesses and $15 million for live entertainment venues, among other things. Is this relief arriving too late? Do you think we’ll need another relief package before the pandemic is over?

