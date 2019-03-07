House Committee Approves Gas Tax Increase

(ONN) – The Ohio House Finance Committee Wednesday night approved a controversial increase in the state’s gasoline tax.

The bill proposes a 10.7-cent increase phased in over three years.

That’s much lower than the 18-cent immediate increase proposed by the administration.

For those wanting some of the $872 million expected to be raised by the increase to go to public transit, Committee Chair Rep. Scott Oelslager says that can’t happen under the Ohio Constitution.

The bill could show up on the House floor soon.