House Dems: ‘Take It Slower’ on Restart
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – More testing, considerations for childcare and more protection for workers.
That’s part of what the House Democratic Caucus wants in their version of a “Responsible Restart” program.
That’s the same terminology being used by the administration.
Here’s a portion of the press release from the caucus:
COLUMBUS—State Rep. Randi Clites (D-Ravenna) today called for a “responsible restart” for Ohio, outlining 10 recommendations following several weeks of testimony during the OHIO 2020 Economic Recovery Task Force proceedings, as well as feedback heard from constituents, local health officials and business leaders.
“It important now more than ever to carefully determine the right approach to re-opening Ohio while protecting the health of all Ohioans,” said Rep. Clites. “We must think of the impacts of the actions we take on working families, consumers, health care workers, small business owners and more. I believe that these recommendations keep their best interests in mind and set Ohio on the right path.”
House Democrats identified 10 areas of focus for the reopening of the state:
1. Testing
2. Tracing
3. Hygiene
4. Childcare
5. Vulnerable populations
6. Worker protections
7. Consumer Confidence
8. Support for business
9. General Election
10. Public Awareness