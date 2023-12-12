House In Kansas Puts The Griswold House To Shame

In the 1989 classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Clark Griswold covers his house with 25,000 lights. Well a guy in Kansas covers his house and yard in 100,000 lights and has been doing it for years!!

Michael Russell started going big time with the decorations 15 years ago and also has some 40 inflatables. He’s got a guestbook and seeing all of the visitors who enjoy his work brings him joy! And man does he get visitors…some 8000 in December! He’s a skydiver so he incorporated aspects of that into the display! He says, “I have a skydiving Santa, airplane, biplane, and hot air balloon, and a helicopter, and I’ve jumped out of all of those.”

