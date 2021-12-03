‘House of Gucci’ could get hit with a lawsuit from Gucci Heirs
By now, many know that the Gucci heirs are not too pleased with the House of Gucci film.
The Gucci family statement said, “The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones.”
The family is truly upset with the depiction and portrayal of Lady Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani.
The statement continued in regards to Reggiani, “a woman definitively convicted of ordering the murder of Maurizio Gucci being depicted as a victim.”
It also said, “The movie depicted some people as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists [and] events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them. This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”
Do you think that the Gucci family will win the lawsuit against the film?