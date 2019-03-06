House Proposes Lower Alternative To Gas Tax Hike

(ONN) – Ohio House Republicans have proposed cutting Governor Mike DeWine’s 18-cents-per-gallon recommended gas tax increase to maintain roads and bridges to 10.7 cents.

Republicans unveiled their plan on Wednesday in a substitute version of Ohio’s transportation budget.

DeWine, also a Republican, has proposed raising Ohio’s current tax of 28 cents per gallon by 18 cents starting July 1 and adjusting it for inflation going forward.

The House proposes an increase of 10.7 cents over three years beginning Oct. 1.

The House proposal would increase the diesel-fuel tax by 20 cents a gallon.

DeWine says the House plan’s gas-tax increase isn’t enough.

The House plan would raise about $872 million per year, compared with about $1.2 billion from DeWine’s plan.