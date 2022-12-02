Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

House Vote Makes ‘Swatting’ a Third-Degree Felony

December 2, 2022 7:16AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more and more false reports of live shooters at school buildings, the Ohio House has passed a bill that makes the phoning in or otherwise reporting of hoax emergencies a felony.

“Swatting” as it’s called would be a third-degree felony under the bill.

Proponents say the calls make for an expensive response.

The Public Defender’s Office says there are already penalties for false reporting of crimes.

