House Votes To Repeal School Takeover Law

(ONN) – The Ohio House has voted to replace Ohio’s controversial system for taking over struggling school districts.

The House proposal seeks to eliminate the current academic distress commissions, where a state-controlled panel appoints a CEO that has broad, escalating authority to control nearly all aspects of a district’s operations.

The House wants a new process, focusing on individual struggling school buildings, while not cutting off involvement from local officials.

Governor Mike DeWine and lawmakers in both chambers are exploring alternatives to the current system, which has taken over districts in Youngstown, East Cleveland and Lorain, with Dayton on pace to join them in September.

The current law allows the state to take over districts after three consecutive years of an overall F grade.

Canton City Schools received an F for this school year, so they are in year one of three.

There is also a bill in the Ohio Senate that would change the takeover process.