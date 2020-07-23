Householder Fallout: Legislators Target Bailout Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The bill that House Speaker Larry Householder spent years passing and retaining may go away much faster.
A number of Democrats and even some Republicans are set to introduce or support legislation repealing the Nuclear Bailout Bill that is at the center of the criminal complaint brought against Householder and four others on Tuesday.
But Governor DeWine thinks nuclear power is still an important component of the state’s energy mix, so he’s not out to overturn the bailout bill.
But he agrees that the way the feds say passage went down was “disgusting”.
The governor says he had not been contacted by federal investigators.