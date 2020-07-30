Householder Ousted From Leadership Role
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A unanimous and bipartisan vote from the Ohio house leads to the removal of house speaker Larry Householder.
The now former speaker was indicted earlier today on charges connected with what investigators are calling the largest bribery scheme in state history. He was voted out 90-0 within minutes of the meeting starting.
Householder becomes the first Ohio House Speaker to ever be removed by the chamber. He still retains his seat in the GOP-led Legislature as of now. Numerous Ohio lawmakers from both parties have voiced that Householder deserves the presumption of innocence while also acknowledging he has lost the trust of his colleagues and the public.
Householder and four of his associates were identified and arrested in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme that led to the passing of House Bill 6, the nuclear bailout bill.
Governor Mike DeWine is expected to provide additional comments on Householder during his media briefing scheduled to start at 2 p.m. You can listen live on 1480 WHBC.