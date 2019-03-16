How Are You Ranking Your Chips?

The debate has the internet divided. Everyone has encountered the Lays Variety Mix at one point in time. At a picnic, as a party snack or even at a friends house. But when a user posted the question, asking the internet to rank their favorites from best to worst, the subject became more than just about chips.

The Choices: Classic Lays, Barbeque Lays, Cheetos, Cool Ranch Doritos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, and Fritos

Captain America’s Chris Evans chimed in with his ranking:

“The correct answer is:

1. Cool ranch

2. Cheetos

3. Nacho cheese Doritos

4. Fritos

5. BBQ lays

6. Original lays”

@Chris Evans

Others began to arguing that Fritos were the worst of the pack, while some shot back accusing Cool Ranch Doritos as the poor player.

How would you rank your variety pack?