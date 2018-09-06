Donald Trump Junior will be in the neighborhood next week: the president’s son will be campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Renacci in Wadsworth one week from today… There’s also a fundraiser in Columbus.

Former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail next week and he will make his way to Cleveland.

A rally is set for next Thursday night in support of Richard Corday — the Democratic candidate for governor. Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration. Cordray is running against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The post How can you tell it’s Election Season? appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.