How Ed Sheeran Memorializes Special Nights With Empty Wine Bottles
Ed Sheeran collects wine and uses the spirit to celebrate significant events and momentous nights with friends and family.
After Ed finishes a bottle, he has a unique tradition. Sheeran has visitors sign empty bottles, then shelves them so he can reminisce about special moments.
One person Sheeran often remembers is his late friend, Australian promoter Michael Gudinski, who died suddenly in 2021.
“He drinks, or he drank, this wine called Penfold 707,” said Sheeran. “When he passed away, I went down to the cellar and I had probably eight bottles left: I had one every day until I left for Australia, quite often alongside the full-sized brass statue that Michael got of himself for me. It’s now in my pub. I pour him a glass every so often.”
What is your favorite wine? Do you have any drinking traditions?