“How I Met Your Father” On Hulu Premieres Next Month

Dec 17, 2021 @ 2:03pm

The debut trailer for How I Met Your Father was just rolled out starring Hilary Duff!

The show starts in the near future when Sophie (older version played by Kim Cattrall…younger is Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Kind of looks like a Friends meets Sex and the City meets How I Met Your Mother!

The 10-episode first season of the series premieres exclusively on Hulu Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

