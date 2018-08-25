How many steps!?!?

EEEEEK!!!!!!!!!! I have a fitness tracker – so it is good to know that at this time of the day I can have a kit kat bar! I earned it!!!

  • 3 Musketeers – 212 calories, 6,625 steps
  • Almond Joy – 232 calories, 7,250 steps
  • Butterfinger -216 calories, 6,750 steps
  • Kit Kat – 220.5 calories, 6,891 steps
  • M&Ms Plain – 236 calories, 7,375 steps
  • M&Ms Peanut – 242.5 calories, 7,578 steps
  • Milky Way – 228.5 calories, 7,141 steps
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – 222 calories, 6,938 steps
  • Snickers – 273 calories, 8,531 steps
  • Twix caramel – 284.5 calories, 8,891 steps
  • York Peppermint Patty – 149 calories, 4,656 steps
