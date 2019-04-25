How Safe IS Online Dating In Ohio?

If you’re looking for love online, you may want to start looking for a new beau in one of the New England states. For the second year in a row, Vermont is ranked the safest place for online dating, according to HighSpeedInternet.com.

Stats on internet crimes, STDs and sex/HIV education were compiled to make the list of online dating safety by U.S. state. West Virginia came in at number two on the list, followed by New Hampshire and Maine. The worst state for online dating? Alaska, where there’s a high STD rate and in Anchorage, where 1 in 82 people have the chance of being a victim of violent crime.